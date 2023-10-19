From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Prospect Medical Holdings is eager to sell Crozer Health, its struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County.

The for-profit hospital company may now have the chance to fulfill its wishes.

Prospect reached a deal with the Foundation for Delaware County and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to halt active litigation against it to open a 270-day window to sell Crozer to a successor.

The parties filed a written agreement with the court, asking for the judge’s approval. The Foundation for Delaware County issued a press release that said it anticipates Prospect will seek proposals for the hospital system transfer during this pause in legal proceedings.

“The Foundation is hopeful that a high quality, nonprofit system or consortium of systems will come forward to acquire a health care system that so many Delaware County residents need and deserve,” the foundation said. “The Foundation is appreciative of Delaware County’s and the Attorney General’s assistance in coordinating the agreement among the parties.”

Calling it a “public health emergency,” the nonprofit sued Crozer and Prospect in September 2022 over their plans to shutter Delaware County Memorial Hospital.