Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Dozens of employees of Crozer-Chester Medical Center picketed alongside community members and local lawmakers outside of the hospital Friday, criticizing Prospect Medical Holdings, the for-profit owner of Crozer Health, for allegedly “disrespecting” staff.

Crozer’s failing finances have been under the microscope. The four-hospital system in Delaware County has been struggling to pay its bills and in March laid off 215 workers. U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon told the crowd that during the height of the pandemic, legislators have been in constant contact with the region’s health care systems — and Crozer stuck out.

“From the start, it was clear there was something different going on here in terms of how nurses were being treated. And we know that we need to have your backs and we’re here to support you. And we need safe staffing. We need respect. We need to treat our nurses, paramedics, pharmacy workers, and all the health care professionals with the respect that they deserve,” Scanlon said.

The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP) has four union locals that work in Crozer-Chester Medical Center and it has been pushing Prospect to improve working conditions and increase safe staffing levels.