Chesco, Delco lawmakers join forces to unveil hospital closure reform

State lawmakers from Chester and Delaware counties have joined forces to create hospital closure reform, in an effort to bring transparency and accountability to the process.

“The goal is to empower greater community input and increase public transparency in reforming the process around hospital closures,” said state Sen. Carolyn Comitta (D-Chester).

House Bill 158 and Senate Bill 184 would increase the time in which hospitals must notify government agencies ahead of a hospital or unit closure from 90 days to 180 days. Among other standards and procedures like public hearings, the hospital would be mandated to conduct a health equity assessment to study the impact of their decision to close.

If passed, hospitals would be required by law to submit their assessment and an approved closure plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the state attorney general. The enforcement mechanism is that hospitals that fail to comply would face civil action from the attorney general.