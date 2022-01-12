Suburban emergency medical services are also facing a crisis right now. Jim McCans, Haverford Township’s director of emergency services, told WHYY News in a series of text messages that the closure of Springfield Hospital’s emergency room adds to the woes.

“Springfield is the smallest ER in Delco, so while it adds to the problem, I believe the real message is that it is the lowest-hanging fruit and may be the harbinger of things to come. Ironically, part of the protocol is to station an ambulance at the closed ER to assist anyone who may drive up for help,” McCans said.

Several days ago, Mercy EMS did not have enough paramedics to staff an ambulance, he said. Though area EMS had a meeting Friday to discuss triaging care, McCans said he believes this is calling for some “very difficult decisions.”

Chester County is in a similar position given the recent closure of Jennersville Hospital and the impending closure of Brandywine Hospital on Jan. 21 by their parent system, Tower Health. As the president of the Chester County EMS Council, Chaz Brogan is worried about how the profession has been trending over the last few months.

“We had some cases where we’ve had folks wait upwards of an hour or two for a bed to become available in the emergency department. So closing three health emergency departments, I mean, that’s just more volume going into these already taxed hospitals. And for the EMS side, that’s going to drive up these what we call wall times — waiting for a bed in the emergency department,” Brogan said.

His group is working with the hospitals that remain in Chester County to get patients offloaded into the emergency department and be able to get the ambulance back available as soon as possible, Brogan said.

Big picture? Halt said that health care worker burnout needs to be addressed if staffing issues are to truly be solved.

She also had this request for Delco residents who have been exposed to the virus: If you have moderate symptoms, don’t come to the hospitals to get tested.

“We have lots of resources in the county now,” she said. “So we ask you to utilize other testing resources besides the hospitals and allow the hospitals to really concentrate on those who need emergency care right away.”