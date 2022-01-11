Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The COVID-19 situation in Philadelphia remains serious, but city health officials say there is hope.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia remains high at more than 2,900 per day on average. The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals also continues to go up.

Philadelphia, like the rest of the country, is not able to do as many genetic tests on virus patients’ samples as they would like to identify variants. Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said the city is building a lab of its own, but it will not open until June.

She also said the number of new cases, and the percentage of tests that come back positive, are both slightly lower than last week. However, it is too soon to tell if the latest surge in cases is beginning to wane.