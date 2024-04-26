‘Madame Butterfly’ evades ‘Puccini’s trap’ with an operatic puppet

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Opera Philadelphia has devised a unique production of Puccini’s iconic “Madame Butterfly,” running this weekend and next: The title character is a puppet.

As the story goes, a U.S. Navy officer named Pinkerton stationed in Japan falls in love with a 15-year-old geisha girl named Cio-Cio San, making a deal to marry her.

Because the officer repeatedly refers to Cio-Cio San as a “doll,” production designer Yuki Izumihara decided to make it literal.

“A doll has a spirit. In Japan there is a ceremony where when you don’t need a doll anymore, you don’t just throw it away. You take it to shrine and get a proper funeral,” Izumihara said. “That was, spiritually, the inspiration of the idea.”