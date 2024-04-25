From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Anthony Roth Costanzo is known to opera lovers as a countertenor who has appeared on international stages, including Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera and in 2009 with Opera Philadelphia in Hans Werner Henze’s “Phaedra.”

Now, Costanzo is about to star in Christoph Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice” at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, beginning May 16.

He has never held an administration position in an arts organization.

Opera Philadelphia has tapped Costanza to replace David Devan, the longtime general director who will step down on June 1.

Board member David Ferguson, who chaired the selection committee, said Costanzo is well suited to lead Opera Philadelphia.

“His international profile, the high quality of his artistry, the range of ideas that he’s able to bring to the table,” Ferguson said. “He’s incredibly persuasive and thoughtful as a communicator. We think all of that’s going to really serve us well when we think about how to right the organization.”

Like many performing arts organizations, Opera Philadelphia has suffered since the pandemic with shrinking audiences and budgets. The company has staged fewer productions per season with fewer resources. Ferguson said Opera Philadelphia is going into its 2024-2025 season with about $10 million, where it would have had about $18 million in the past.

What Costanzo lacks in experience working at the institutional level, he makes up for as a performer and producer at the independent level. While an undergraduate at Princeton University, he fundraised and produced his senior thesis project, “The Double Life of Zefirinowhich,” which became an award-winning short film, “Zefirino: The Voice of a Castrato.”

Since then, Constanza has commissioned and produced several original projects, his most ambitious being “Glass Handel,” a mash-up of works by Phillip Glass and George Handel, which premiered at Opera Philadelphia’s O Festival in 2018. He performed selections from “Glass Handel” on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series.