Opera Philadelphia’s leader announces departure as the company tightens its belt

The company created 18 new operas during Devan’s tenure, which have subsequently been produced over 330 times by other companies in 10 countries. Opera Philadelphia also created a series of highly produced operatic films as part of its pandemic-inspired digital service. The soundtrack for one of them, “Soldier Songs,” was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Devan’s current contract with Opera Philadelphia expires at the end of the 2023-2024 season. He has chosen not to renew it.

“It’s really time to allow new leadership to reimagine, reevaluate, refocus,” he said. “Our field — opera, the performing arts, and the arts in general — is in a great time of change and upheaval. The next period of evolution is going to be a long one, and so I think the company would benefit from taking what we’ve all created together and doing the next chapter.”

Devan recently had a milestone birthday. He turned 60 earlier this year, which made him assess his personal and professional life. Originally from Toronto, he said he and his husband will remain in Philadelphia as Devan pursues an arts consulting business.

Over the last decade, Opera Philadelphia has positioned itself as a leaner, more nimble alternative to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. The company is taking more chances on new work that reflect contemporary life, such as “We Shall Not Be Moved,” based on the 1985 MOVE bombing in West Philadelphia; “Denis and Katya,” based on a pair of teenagers in Russia who livestreamed their own shootout with police; and “The Island We Made,” a domestic fantasia centered on the drag performer Sasha Velour.

That has made the company attractive to donors. Klasko said some supporters like to include both the Met and Opera Philadelphia as part of their philanthropy portfolios, comparing them to the stock market as blue-chip and start-up companies.

“It’s like the New York Stock Exchange versus Nasdaq,” he said. “If you want to invest in cool new companies, that’s us. If you want to invest in IBM, that’s the Met.”

But being innovative and progressive comes at a cost. Commissioning and producing new, untested operas is expensive with no guarantee of financial return. Klasko said Opera Philadelphia has at times valued the creation of new work over ticket sales.

“If we go and do ‘Carmen,’ we pretty much know we’re going to fill the auditorium at 80%,” he said. “But when you do something new, many of those things are money losers. But they’re also what give you the national and international reputation.”