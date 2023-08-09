Tom Riley, director of the Connelly Foundation, expects more philanthropies to join the collaboration and grow the pool of funds. The first round of funding is expected to be released as quickly as this fall, with three or four rounds of funding annually until 2026.

“A lot of times with foundations, you send a proposal — you kind of throw it over a wall and you never know whether it’s going to take a short time or a long time to get back,” Riley said. “There’s a sense of urgency here. We want to make sure people hear back quickly so that they can make their plans in the most efficient way.”

The collaboration represents one of the largest pools of money for Philadelphia projects pegged to 2026. Members of the collaborative have already supported Philadelphia250, a coordinating entity ushering community-based projects developed at the grassroots level, offering planning and marketing support for events based in neighborhoods throughout the city.

“Each gateway experience will be co-curated with the people who live, work, and play there,” said president of CEO Danielle Dileo Kim, who is raising $250,000 to support three selected programs as part of Philadelphia250.

The 250th anniversary celebrations are just one part of a confluence of major events coming to the Philadelphia region in 2026. Other significant events include soccer’s World Cup, Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, the PGA Championship in Newtown Square, and a packed lineup of bookings at the Pennsylvania Convention Center — including a conference and expo of craft beer brewers and a convention of convention planners.

Riley is concerned that average Philadelphians may not fully appreciate what is about to land on them less than three years from now.

“This is a huge deal,” he said. “You can have the most elaborate and detailed birthing plan possible, but this baby is coming in 2026.”