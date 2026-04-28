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With the World Cup soccer games just a few weeks away, the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia’s Old City has four jerseys from players considered the greatest of all time: Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo and Pelé.

The upcoming summer season in Philadelphia will be a heady mixture of sports and national history, with the semiquincentennial celebrations and major games of soccer, baseball, golf and tennis. With its exhibition “In the Arena: Sports and Assembly,” the Liberty Museum is making the claim that American democracy and the World Cup games matter much more than people think.

“This is quite literally the largest assembly of human beings on the planet,” Andrew Hammond, senior director of content and interpretation, said in reference to the 6 billion people expected to watch the games. “We’re trying to show people that there’s actually more going on right in front of their eyes than they realize.”

Hammond is talking about the Constitutional right to assemble, one of the five core freedoms codified in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It is often overshadowed by the more popular freedoms of speech, religion and press.

According to a recent study by Penn’s Annenberg School, most people forget that the right to assembly is included within the First Amendment.

“This is the forgotten freedom,” Hammon said. “But it’s arguably one of the most important ones.”

The exhibit features historic sports artifacts as part of a series about the right to assemble, called “The Forgotten Freedom.” Hammond selected objects that demonstrate how the collective lure of sports drives civil rights, economics and international politics.

“Sports is never just about sports,” Hammond said. “We’re talking about moments that stand out at a national or a global level. Something that disrupted the fabric of what had come before it.”