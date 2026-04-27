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Customers at The Bread Room, the new Center City cafe led by the James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Ellen Yin, may not realize that when they are ordering a mushroom leek quiche or a fougasse at the counter, they are eating off of history.

The countertops of the rustic bakery are made from marble slabs laid down in 1876 as the floor of Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park, built for the Centennial Exposition. The first home of what later became the Philadelphia Museum of Art was designed in an extravagant Beaux-Arts style with an eye-popping 70,000 square feet of marble flooring.

“No doubt, it made a grand impression 150 years ago to folks coming from across the country and across the world to the World’s Fair,” said Melissa Weiler Gerber, president and CEO of the Please Touch Museum, the current occupant of Memorial Hall.