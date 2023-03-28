Please Touch Museum workers form a rare union for a children’s museum

On Saturday, 40 workers from several departments within Philadelphia’s Please Touch Museum voted in a process overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. A supermajority of 34 voted ‘yes’ to unionizing.

Organizing efforts toward a union began last year, inspired by watching the workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art negotiate their first contract after a 19-day strike.

Workers at the Please Touch Museum voted to form a unit with the same union as the Art Museum: American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees District (AFSCME). It is one of the few children’s museums in the country to unionize.

​​”These workers provide our city with just as vital a public service as teachers and librarians do,” said April Gigetts, president of AFSCME District Council 47. “They deserve fair compensation and safe working conditions.”

Museum management said in a statement that once the votes are certified, it will begin collective bargaining negotiations for a “positive and productive outcome.”

Museum educator Anand Ghorpadey said there has been a high turnover rate at the museum, due in part to wages and benefits, which has caused staff members to lose passion for the job.

“Not being able to pay our bills on time, or worrying about: ‘What if I get sick and I go to the doctor and my insurance doesn’t cover that?’” he said. “If we work together with the museum, we can get back that passion, that love that we have for the job. Because at the end of the day, we all do it because we want to impact our community.”