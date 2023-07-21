‘Enough is enough’: ‘Abbott Elementary’ stars join Philly rally in solidarity with striking SAG-AFTRA workers

State Senator Nikil Saval said he’s behind the union members 100%. “They are fighting for their lives and livelihoods. They are fighting for their colleagues. They are fighting on behalf of all workers everywhere against big companies who are always trying to push their costs to zero.”

State Rep. Tarik Khan of the 194th District in Philadelphia is a member of the union, fondly remembering how he earned his Screen Actors Guild card by doing work on the “Tonight Show.” He said the term “struggling actor” is for real.

“The majority of workers at AFTRA-SAG, they are not making $25-30 million. They are trying to scrape by on a salary,” Khan said.

Dozens of others at the rally said they want to work, but only if there’s a fair deal. Their biggest concerns were the low pay offered for new media, with a one-time buyout of their work instead of the residuals that keep them alive between jobs.

This is the first time the two unions have been on strike together since the 1960s when former president Ronald Regan was head of the actors union. No end to the dispute is in sight.

Having the actors’ union join the writers strike didn’t really impact productions happening in the city, according to the Philadelphia Film Office. All film productions that had been scheduled for this summer were already put on hold when the writers went on strike. That includes “Sinking Spring,” an Apple TV+ series that started filming in and around Philly in February.

Disclosure: Many WHYY News staffers are members of SAG-AFTRA but operate under a different contract than that of Hollywood actors.