What does the SAG-AFTRA strike mean for Philly film, TV production?

A film industry strike launched by the union representing Hollywood actors and performers may not have much of an impact on movie and TV productions in Philadelphia.

That’s because most of that work has already been shut down since May, when the Writers Guild of America launched its strike against the studios.

Adam Rottwit, a senior vice president at Sun Center Studio, a soundstage campus in Chester that caters to large-scale film, TV, and streaming movie productions, said their lot is “pretty quiet right now.”

“We’re rooting for a swift resolution to the labor dispute,” he said. “But now SAG throwing their hat in the ring and complicating that further. It might be a while before the industry is back to work.”