Rapper LL Cool J, one of the headlining artists at Philadelphia’s Fourth of July concert, is canceling his performance in support of striking city workers.

The hip hop artist, rapper and actor announced his decision in a video he posted to social media Thursday night.

“I never, ever, ever want to disappoint my fans,” he said. “But there is absolutely no way I can perform, cross a picket line, and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage.”

The rapper was scheduled to perform alongside DJ Z-Trip at the Wawa Welcome America July Fourth Concert and Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Friday night. Other performers include Grammy award-winning R&B singer and songwriter and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan, Grammy-nominated pop and R&B star JoJo and Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Alvaro Diaz.

The holiday celebrations continue as roughly 9,000 union members of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 are out on strike fighting for higher wages in a new contract with the city.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and city leaders’ attempts to end the municipal workers’ strike before the holiday failed, though the city has forced some workers back on the job through court orders.