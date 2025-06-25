Philly Strike

DC33 workers’ strike in Philadelphia heads into second week, city asks residents to follow trash rules
The city appears to be digging in for a long strike as District Council 33 union workers are looking for more money than the city wants to spend.
19 hours ago
Philadelphia city workers’ strike continues on Day 5. Talks between union, officials resume
Wage increases are the sticking point in the negotiations.
3 days ago
Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebrations clash with striking municipal city workers
AFSCME District Council 33 members protested at Fourth of July ceremonies and parades as contract negotiations with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration continue.
4 days ago
LL Cool J, Jazmine Sullivan drop out of Wawa Welcome America July Fourth concert in support of striking city workers
LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan announced their decisions on social media in solidarity of AFSCME District 33 workers, who’ve been striking since July 1.
4 days ago
‘I’m giving residents options’: Ya Fav Trashman sees strike dilemma from both sides
The former municipal sanitation worker turned clean streets advocate has continued picking up trash, a decision that has picked up plenty of criticism.
5 days ago
Day 3 of DC33 strike: No talks planned as tensions, and trash piles, rise
An overnight negotiating session failed to close the gap between the city and union negotiators, threatening to impact the holiday weekend.
5 days ago
Philadelphia union workers have standoff with authorities at trash dump amid second day of strike
Residents dropped off both trash and recycling outside a locked city-run sanitation center in Northwest Philly flanked by striking union members, police and city workers.
6 days ago
Philadelphia’s largest city workers’ union is on strike. Here’s the latest
AFSCME District Council 33 represents 9,000 employees ranging from sanitation workers to crossing guards. Trash pick-up, pools and 911 calls are among the services impacted.
1 week ago
Philly’s largest union representing city workers could go on strike Tuesday. Here’s what could be impacted and how the city is preparing
The union represents 9,000 blue-collar city employees ranging from sanitation workers to crossing guards.
1 week ago
Philadelphia city workers union leader says they will walk if no deal by July 1
The union head says they are double digits apart on wage demands, as the clock ticks towards a Tuesday morning strike deadline.
2 weeks ago
What a possible District Council 33 strike might mean for Philly trash collection and other city services
Members of the AFSCME DC 33 union authorized a strike last week, and their deal ends June 30. Here’s what’s at stake and which key services are at risk.
2 weeks ago