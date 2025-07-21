Philly’s AFSCME DC33 contract vote results to be released Monday following tentative deal, ending strike

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

District Council 33 plans to release results from its new contract vote on Monday.

Union leaders say another city workers strike is possible if enough of the rank-and-file have voted against the deal struck a few weeks ago.

This comes after a week-long strike left trash piling up across the city.

The 9,000 members spent all of last week casting their votes in-person on whether to approve the tentative contract.

The union president, who initially expressed disappoint in the deal, later encouraged members to vote “yes” to ratify it and make it official.

If they don’t approve, leadership will have to go back to the negotiating table and that could lead to another strike.