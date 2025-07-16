From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said the tentative contract agreement that avoided a potential strike by a second city workers’ union this week keeps the city “living within its means.”

The agreement with AFSCME District Council 47, the union representing white-collar city workers ranging from social workers to supervisors at rec centers and libraries, increases pay by just a fraction of what the union initially sought.

Parker told reporters Wednesday that higher raises would have necessitated layoffs. Union leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal was reached early Tuesday morning following several days in which union members voted on whether to authorize a strike. It still needs to be approved by union membership.

Union leaders had urged members to give them the green light to call a strike Friday, saying the mayor’s team “did not take negotiations seriously.” Tuesday morning, DC47 leadership praised the tentative deal on social media, but did not post results of the strike vote.

“You’re gonna love it,” April Gigetts, DC47 president, told members in a video.

The tentative agreement gives members a total raise of 8.5% over the course of its three-year term, plus a one-time bonus of $1,250 during the first year. It rewards employees who work second and third shifts with salary increases. It also converts the longevity pay bumps employees receive when they hit certain years of service from bonuses to percent increases that raise their base pay, according to the union.

Under the tentative agreement, the city will cover 1% more of employees’ health care, Parker said. The deal also includes changes to sick and bereavement leave.