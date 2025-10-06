From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Strikes have begun at two Center City Philadelphia hotels, with workers demanding better workplace protections and fair wages ahead of next year’s celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary.

Union contracts at nine hotels in the city have expired, according to UNITE HERE Local 274, which represents more than 4,000 hotel and food workers at Philadelphia’s stadiums, hotels and airports.

Workers began walking the picket line at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown at 17th and Race streets, and the Hampton Inn Philadelphia Center City-Convention Center at 13th and Race streets at 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the union’s website.

The union says labor disputes are possible at any time at the following hotels: