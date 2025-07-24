From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Hospitality workers across Philadelphia picketed outside of the Sheraton hotel in Center City on Wednesday as the union representing them seeks new contracts ahead of next year’s celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary.

The rally held by UNITE HERE Local 274 was meant to bring awareness to expired contracts at eight hotels across the city. The union represents roughly 4,000 workers in hotels, as well as stadiums, universities and cafeterias.

According to a release from the union, the union is seeking “respect, fair wages, and humane staffing levels” as the city prepares for major events such as the FIFA World Cup, which alone is expected to bring 500,000 visitors and have a $770 million impact on the local economy. Shafeek Anderson works as a banquet server at the Sheraton hotel and said the union is asking to reach a wage of $30 an hour within three years to keep up with living wages.

“We’re trying to work harder and we’re trying to live our lives, but we need the money and we need the health care,” Anderson said. “We need everything else so we can and be able to keep ourselves afloat.”