In a city known for its history, Philadelphia is preparing to make history again in 2026. With a calendar jampacked with events — including the FIFA World Cup, the United States’ 250th birthday and the MLB All-Star Game — Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas convened a coalition of city leaders, tourism experts and transportation executives to discuss how the city is preparing.

Held at the Museum of the American Revolution, a pre-hearing event kicked off with a uniquely Philadelphia moment: the city’s five beloved professional sports mascots were joined by five revolutionary-era reenactors from the museum, reinforcing the idea that 2026 will blend heritage with modern spectacle.

Thomas opened the session with a message of optimism but also urgency, emphasizing that 2026 is more than a series of events — it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the city’s image and invest in its long-term economic success.

“We want every Philadelphian to enjoy the moment,” Thomas said before the hearing. “We want entrepreneurs to be prepared for the moment. And most importantly, we want to make sure, as government, we do everything in our power to step up to the plate, to make sure that you know that this is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

It was a sentiment echoed by council members and by those giving testimony.

Jazelle Jones, city representative and director of operations for special events, highlighted how Philadelphia’s groundwork for 2026 began long before the present moment and could reverberate for years after.

“Philadelphia stands at a pivotal moment in history,” Jones said. “Not just to showcase our city to the world, but to ensure that this moment leaves a lasting legacy in our neighborhoods, for our businesses, and across every community.”

The looming SEPTA problem

However, the final panel of the day took a more dour turn given the recent news of major service cuts proposed by SEPTA sans an injection of funding from the state.

SEPTA’s Interim General Manager Scott Sauer told the city councilmembers that, without much-needed funding, “SEPTA will not be able to provide additional service for special events or support the transportation needs demanded of our world-class city next year.”

Sauer said Philly’s public transportation services were “a significant factor” in securing the World Cup’s decision to include Philadelphia among the 16 host cities across North America next year.

“So it is particularly painful to appear today following our budget announcement last week, including the dire service cuts and fare increases that SEPTA will need to implement to balance our budget without a permanent state funding solution to transit,” he said.

Sauer added that the service cuts could be alleviated if Harrisburg enacts Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget increase for the perennially beleaguered transit system.

“The math is simple,” he said.

Thomas called it “unfortunate” that SEPTA has been made a “partisan issue.”

“We’re not going to stop the work that we need to do to fight and to advocate and to make sure that you get the funds that you need to support the citizens of Philadelphia,” Thomas told Sauer.

Here are other key takeaways from the hearing:

It’s the economy

With three major marquee spectacles and, potentially, thousands of smaller public and private events, 2026 is expected to be a big economic boost for the city.

“We measure success by the economic impact generated, hotel room nights booked and dates filmed at our state-owned Philadelphia Pennsylvania Convention Center and our amazing sports complex,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Vistors Bureau. “All of these major venues ripple out to support our hotels, restaurants, museums, cultural attractions and small businesses.”