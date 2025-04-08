The tourism marketing company is compiling an online list. Vice President of Communications Jenea Robinson needs your help filling it out.

“Please send in your firsts,” she said. “You know how Philadelphians do: You’re going to see the 52 and you’re going to think of some that we forgot. Send them in.”

“52 weeks of Firsts” is the latest project coming to fruition in 2026, when Philadelphia is anticipating international attention due to a series of major events, including the FIFA World Cup, the major league baseball all-star game, the PGA golf championship, and the nation’s semiquincentennial marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.