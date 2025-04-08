‘52 weeks of Firsts’: Philadelphia prepares for 2026 by making a list of firsts
City tourism leaders want your help compiling a list of Philly firsts to help celebrate America’s 250th birthday.
Philadelphia brewed the first American lager.
Philadelphia baked the first Girl Scout cookie.
Philadelphia concocted the first soda pop.
Philadelphia built the first public zoo.
Philadelphia had the first lending library.
Philadelphia was home to the first animal shelter.
Philadelphia distributed the first school lunch.
The list goes on, according to Visit Philadelphia, which is looking for 52 Philly Firsts worth celebrating in 2026, once a week all year long.
The tourism marketing company is compiling an online list. Vice President of Communications Jenea Robinson needs your help filling it out.
“Please send in your firsts,” she said. “You know how Philadelphians do: You’re going to see the 52 and you’re going to think of some that we forgot. Send them in.”
“52 weeks of Firsts” is the latest project coming to fruition in 2026, when Philadelphia is anticipating international attention due to a series of major events, including the FIFA World Cup, the major league baseball all-star game, the PGA golf championship, and the nation’s semiquincentennial marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Mayor Cheryl Parker has budgeted $100 million to prepare the city for the landmark year. A cohort of cultural organizations in the city’s historic district — the 250th Committee — has begun planning for 2026.
Each week, the Committee will spotlight a Philly First with events, public storytelling and a scavenger hunt.
“The 52 weeks of First Celebration will educate, celebrate, and commemorate the creativity, ingenuity, and ingenuity found in Philadelphia over the past 250 years,” said Vince Stango, vice president and COO of the National Constitution Center.
“We know there are way more than 52 and we want to make sure that we celebrate all of them,” said Amy Needle, CEO of Historic Philadelphia.
First things first: 2025 is already here
The historic district is not waiting until 2026 to ramp up patriotic celebrations. Needle also announced the return of a July Fourth alternative celebration, the “Red, White and Blue To-Do” on July 2.
The parade and block party commemorates the intention of John Adams, who was not yet the second President of the United States, that “pomp and parade” should be held to remember the day the Continental Congress voted to revolt against the British, July 2, 1776.
Instead, the nation now celebrates the day the Declaration of Independence was formally signed by the representatives of the colonies two days later on July 4. In Philadelphia, that celebration is primarily produced by Wawa Welcome America.
In 2025, a July 2 “Pomp and Parade” will wind through Philadelphia’s historic district, pulling 13 floats built on wagons. It will end at the Museum of the American Revolution, where a free block party will be co-produced by the historic district’s 250th Committee, including Welcome America.
“It will feature everything that we have come to love about Wawa Welcome America, including activities, entertainment, games, family-friendly events, and more,” said Nicole Allen, COO of Welcome America.
