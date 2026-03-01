From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia plans to spend $120 million on celebrations for the nation’s 250th anniversary, according to a new city controller report.

Included in the report from City Controller Christy Brady is $500 million previously allocated to upgrading Philadelphia International Airport. This figure is paid for by airlines that use the airport.

“Philadelphia is projected to welcome 1.5 million visitors for major events scheduled throughout the coming months. The city has allocated funds to manage the steady flow of travelers arriving from around the globe. The City of Philadelphia 2026 Director has indicated that it will be the largest concentration of visitors in the city’s history during a single period,” the city controller’s office said in a statement.

Including Mayor Cherelle Parker’s “Ring It On!” events, $120 million has been allocated directly to the city’s anniversary celebrations.

According to the report, the sum breaks down to:

$70 million for public safety and essential services

$45 million allocated to special events hosted through partner organizations

$4.6 million to support Community Life Improvement Program, or CLIP, projects

The total is $20 million more than originally announced, and it remains unclear whether the $70 million for public safety includes overtime costs for police, fire and sanitation workers. “Ring It On!” celebrations include the Bells Across PA program, in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia. Local artists will design 20 large replica Liberty Bells; each will represent the unique identities of various city neighbourhoods, and residents and visitors will be able to walk through the city to see them.