The fiberglass Liberty Bell replicas are designed to show the city's diversity as part of the Bells Across PA project.
The image of the Liberty Bell is a nearly ubiquitous sight across the city of Philadelphia. From billboards and other advertising to sports jerseys, you can’t avoid seeing that cracked bell.
Now, as part of the celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday this year, even more bells are coming to the city. Nearly two dozen Philadelphia neighborhoods will see fiberglass bells installed as part of the Bells Across PA project.
The Liberty Bell replica designs reflect Philadelphia’s diversity and the multitude of neighborhoods and people that make up the city. Anne Ryan, deputy secretary at the State Office of Tourism, says Philadelphia is just one part of Pennsylvania that will see bell replicas depicting the grittiness of the state.
“That’s Pennsylvania, we are not polished for show here, not curated for cameras. We are real, we are layered, we are unfinished and full of possibility.”
The bells were designed by local artists and created in collaboration with sponsors and members of the neighborhoods where they will be located. Those spots range from Mayfair to Mt. Airy, Parkside to Point Breeze.
Mayor Cherelle Parker called the unveiling of the bells the beginning of a year full of great events to mark the country’s 250th anniversary.
“These bells are also a call to action to drive economic activity along our commercial quarters, uplift our small businesses, and quite frankly, to spread the sense of hope and pride across the city of Philadelphia. This is what I call one Philly in action.”
Parker said the bell program is part of an effort to make sure the 250th celebration is spread out beyond the downtown business district into “neighborhoods across the city.”
“You should feel it in Lawncrest and Lawndale and Oxford Circle. No matter where you are in the city, you should feel a part of this celebration,” Parker told the group gathered for the unveiling at an unmarked warehouse in Olney, where the bells were decorated.
The display is all part of more than $100 million the city is spending on the 250th birthday celebrations. Parker said when she took office two years ago, there wasn’t money set aside for the parties and other events, which include the World Cup games, the MLB All-Star Game, and other events. Now the events are funded by the city and state.
Parker has modified her “One Philadelphia, a United City” motto for the city, adding “One America, a United Nation” to her call-and-response chant at nearly every event where she speaks.
The city’s collection of nearly two dozen clapless ringers represents 20% of similar bells in place statewide. Bells Across PA is a collaborative effort between the city and state, using a combination of state, city and private funding to achieve the goal of having at least one bell in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
