The image of the Liberty Bell is a nearly ubiquitous sight across the city of Philadelphia. From billboards and other advertising to sports jerseys, you can’t avoid seeing that cracked bell.

Now, as part of the celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday this year, even more bells are coming to the city. Nearly two dozen Philadelphia neighborhoods will see fiberglass bells installed as part of the Bells Across PA project.

The Liberty Bell replica designs reflect Philadelphia’s diversity and the multitude of neighborhoods and people that make up the city. Anne Ryan, deputy secretary at the State Office of Tourism, says Philadelphia is just one part of Pennsylvania that will see bell replicas depicting the grittiness of the state.

“That’s Pennsylvania, we are not polished for show here, not curated for cameras. We are real, we are layered, we are unfinished and full of possibility.”

The bells were designed by local artists and created in collaboration with sponsors and members of the neighborhoods where they will be located. Those spots range from Mayfair to Mt. Airy, Parkside to Point Breeze.