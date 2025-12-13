In 2026, Philadelphia neighborhoods will show off with bells on

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Twenty bell-shaped sculptures made of high-density foam will be displayed in Philadelphia’s neighborhoods during the nation’s 250th birthday next year, each painted by an artist to reflect the respective neighborhood.

Cindy Lozito is decorating a bell intended for the Ninth Street Italian Market in South Philadelphia — featuring images harkening to the neighborhood’s 19th-century roots, including pushcarts, gas lamps and icemen.

Lozito’s bell will be placed in the piazza at Ninth and Montrose streets, where the mural of former Mayor Frank Rizzo used to be, and right next to the grease pole where fearless climbers compete annually during the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival.

“2026 is going to be a big year for Philadelphia – for us as residents, but also for all of the visitors who are going to come in and see what our city is about,” she said. “It’s such an honor to be able to show a piece of the neighborhood and show the truly rich stories that Philly has.”