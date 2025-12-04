From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Twenty-five artists in Philadelphia are painting 52 fabricated sculptures in the shape of a number 1, each representing a Philly “first.”

For example, the first circus. Equestrian entrepreneur John Bill Ricketts built America’s first dedicated circus at Sixth and Market streets, which then-President George Washington was known to attend.

“I have in my designs a lot of big top and circus pattern work that feels like you are watching this performance,” artist Roselyn Dooley said. “You’re excited. It’s very colorful. I wanted to set the scene of where you are.”

Sixth and Market is now the location of a Wawa store and the Once Upon a Nation tourist attraction. Dooley’s painted sculpture will be sited at the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts in Germantown.

It’s all part of Philadelphia’s celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday. Every week in 2026, a historic innovation born in the city will be celebrated with a little party: a commemoration, a live story performance and a painted sculpture.

Vince Stango, the vice president of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and co-chair of the historic district’s 250th committee, said the sculptures and their accompanying events will appear in every neighborhood in Philadelphia.

“The residents of Philadelphia are absolutely our number one audience for this,” Stango said. “When the world descends on Philadelphia through the summer, we hope those folks will come out, too. But this is really a Philadelphia event.”

All 52 sculptures, each about 5 feet tall, are made of a high-density foam and sealed to withstand the weather, will be placed in their respective locations the first week of January. Then every Saturday for a year, one will be spotlighted with an event, dubbed by Visit Philadelphia as “first-ivals.”

Through Mural Arts Philadelphia, artists were matched with firsts on a master list to design and paint a unique decoration over the sculptures. Alana Saxmone chose to represent the first Ronald McDonald House, opened in Philly in 1974 to house children undergoing major medical treatment with their families; and the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, the first medical degree program for women that opened in Philadelphia in 1850.