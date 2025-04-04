Studio 2 Extra: “Audrey’s Children” celebrates life of CHOP’s Dr. Audrey Evans

The new movie tells the story of a groundbreaking doctor in pediatric oncology. Writer and producer Julia Fisher Farbman sat down with Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg.

Air Date: April 4, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 15:05
(left: movie poster of

(left: movie poster of "Audrey's Children; right: photo of Dr. Audrey Evans, courtesy of chop.edu)

Dr. Audrey Evans, a groundbreaking figure in pediatric oncology, wasn’t simply a physician; she was a transformative force. As the first female Chief of Oncology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, she revolutionized childhood cancer treatment and co-founded the first Ronald McDonald House, forever changing the landscape of support for families facing childhood illness.

Her extraordinary life and legacy are now brought to the big screen in Audrey’s Children, a film that promises to inspire and move audiences. Writer and producer Julia Fisher Farbman shared the compelling reasons behind her decision to create this feature film in a conversation with Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg.

