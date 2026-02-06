Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Three activists were arrested Thursday morning for attempting to shut down construction at the site of the future Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia parking garage in the city’s Grays Ferry neighborhood.

The activists were among about two dozen members of the environmental justice nonprofit Philly Thrive and the No CHOP Garage coalition who rallied at the site, calling on CHOP to cancel plans for the garage and build a community center or clinic instead. Opposition to the project has centered around fears that the added traffic will harm the neighborhood.

“This garage will hurt children with asthma and other respiratory [conditions],” said DeMorra Hawkins, a Grays Ferry resident whose family has lived in the neighborhood for roughly a century.

“We have kids that walk this [sidewalk] going back and forth to school,” she added. “These cars are going to be flying in and out, running late to work. … Where does that leave us as a community?”

The six-story parking garage with space for 1,005 vehicles across from the Fresh Grocer on Grays Ferry Avenue is slated to open in late 2026. The garage will replace a 500-spot surface parking lot in the neighborhood that the hospital currently leases for employee parking but must vacate by this fall, CHOP spokesperson Dan Alt said in a statement to WHYY News.

Construction work on the garage’s foundation appeared to slow Thursday morning as activists stood on the site for more than an hour. Some workers continued to operate machinery to move dirt and a large metal beam.

Alt said that the project is needed to support the hospital’s “increasing patient care capacity” by providing “long-term, reliable” parking for CHOP staff. He said the location on Grays Ferry Avenue was chosen because of its large size, proximity to CHOP’s campus in University City, its commercial zoning and location along a commercial corridor.