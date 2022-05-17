The former PES site also came in second place for a measure the EPA uses to approximate benzene levels coming from refineries themselves, apart from any background levels in surrounding communities. The measure, known as “net” benzene levels, subtracts the lowest fenceline reading from the highest during a given two-week monitoring period. EIP’s analysis found that last year, the former PES refinery’s average net benzene level was 18.5 µg/m3 — more than twice the EPA’s “action level,” which the agency uses to determine which refineries need to investigate root causes of their excess emissions.

“[Benzene concentrations were] high before the refinery closed,” said EIP spokesperson Tom Pelton. “Then it spiked in the year of the explosion. And it’s still high now.”

Although the report shows benzene levels at the Philly site topping those at dozens of operating refineries, Philly’s numbers are an improvement from both 2019 — the year of the massive refinery explosion — and 2020.

Concerns about health risks

Benzene is a colorless liquid found in crude oil and gasoline. It evaporates quickly and has a sweet odor. Long-term exposure is known to cause cancer, specifically leukemia. Exposure to high levels can cause drowsiness, dizziness, and headaches.

To Ezra Wood, chemistry professor at Drexel University, the levels of benzene picked up at the fenceline of the former PES refinery site last year are “concerning.”

“I would expect the levels to have dropped much more ever since the explosion in June 2019,” Wood said.

Last year’s levels put nearby neighbors at greater risk of cancer and other health issues, Wood said. But it’s hard to say how great the risks are, without knowing how much of the benzene travels away from the fenceline and to where people actually live.

“If there is a big source right at the refinery, then measuring the fenceline, that’s useful, but it doesn’t tell you everything,” Wood said. “That’s not what people are breathing, actually.”

Representatives of Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), the site’s new owners, have pushed back against the idea that the site is emitting high levels of the cancer-causing chemical.

Julianna Connolly, HRP’s executive vice president for environmental remediation, characterizes EIP’s analysis as misleading. In an interview Friday, she said the nonprofit’s measures do not reflect average levels of benzene at the site’s fenceline overall, which are generally lower. Spikes are temporary, she said.

“We don’t see sustained concentrations that are elevated,” she said. “We see occasional peaks at different spots.”

The average concentration of benzene at the perimeter of the property last year was less than 3 µg/m3, Connolly said.

But at least one fenceline monitor peaked above the EPA action level most months — including several times at a monitor on the southern portion of the site, along the western bank of the Schuylkill River. During a two-week period starting in late August 2021, that monitor picked up the highest benzene concentration of the year: 130 μg/m³ — more than four times a level EIP says poses short-term health risks.

Where are the emissions coming from?

It’s not clear where exactly the benzene emissions are coming from.

Asked whether the EPA has a theory for what could be causing high levels of benzene to continue to be detected on the edge of the former PES refinery site, spokesperson Roy Seneca said in an emailed statement that the agency “continues to review data on emissions in the area.”

“Be aware that the fenceline monitor(s) at the former PES facility are also located near other potential emission sources, including roadways,” he wrote.