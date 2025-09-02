WHYY’s PlanPhilly to host pop-up newsroom at Cobbs Creek Library on Sept. 4
The event is a chance for community members to speak directly with journalists reporting on transportation and housing concerns.
PlanPhilly is heading to Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library this Thursday for a community newsroom pop-up. From 1-4 p.m., neighbors will have the chance to share their voices on transportation, housing and urban design.
Reporters Aaron Moselle and Sophia Schmidt, along with Managing Editor Bobbi I. Booker, will be on hand to listen to concerns and gather story ideas that could lead to WHYY News coverage.
This is not the first time community input at the Cobbs Creek Library has sparked action, as an earlier engagement session there led to coverage of long-awaited safety improvements at a dangerous neighborhood intersection.
PlanPhilly’s award-winning reporting has produced stories that not only inform decisions but also drive action.
“At PlanPhilly, hosting community engagement events is essential,” Booker said. “These gatherings connect reporters with residents, elevate local voices and ensure our journalism reflects the real concerns shaping Philadelphia neighborhoods. They also provide a forum for open dialogue — where community members can share their experiences directly with journalists — helping us build stronger relationships, greater trust and more accountable coverage.”
Thursday’s pop-up at Cobbs Creek Library is one of many community outreach events hosted by the WHYY newsroom, a staple of its reporting process.
“WHYY News features pop-up newsrooms to further connect with our audience and communities across the Greater Philadelphia region,” said Sarah Glover, vice president of News & Civic Dialogue. “The news team welcomes feedback on our storytelling and how we may further our public service journalism. A WHYY pop-up newsroom provides an in-person opportunity for the public to share story ideas with reporters and discuss issues important to the community.”
The library is located at 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway.
