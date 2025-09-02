Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

PlanPhilly is heading to Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library this Thursday for a community newsroom pop-up. From 1-4 p.m., neighbors will have the chance to share their voices on transportation, housing and urban design.

Reporters Aaron Moselle and Sophia Schmidt, along with Managing Editor Bobbi I. Booker, will be on hand to listen to concerns and gather story ideas that could lead to WHYY News coverage.

This is not the first time community input at the Cobbs Creek Library has sparked action, as an earlier engagement session there led to coverage of long-awaited safety improvements at a dangerous neighborhood intersection.

PlanPhilly’s award-winning reporting has produced stories that not only inform decisions but also drive action.

“At PlanPhilly, hosting community engagement events is essential,” Booker said. “These gatherings connect reporters with residents, elevate local voices and ensure our journalism reflects the real concerns shaping Philadelphia neighborhoods. They also provide a forum for open dialogue — where community members can share their experiences directly with journalists — helping us build stronger relationships, greater trust and more accountable coverage.”