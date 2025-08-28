From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY and the Welcoming Center are set to co-host an immigration focused panel discussion, titled “Exploring Trends: How Immigration Shapes Our Region.”

Taking place September 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. at WHYY Studios in Philadelphia, the in-person event will debut a new report authored by the Welcoming Center titled “The State of Immigration in Greater Philadelphia”. This report will provide a data-based snapshot of the economic, civic and demographic roles immigrants play across the Philadelphia region.

With Philadelphia’s status as a “sanctuary city,” this event will explore how immigration influences the city’s population trends, workforce dynamics, and community life. The gathering will also examine how shifts in immigration patterns could affect the city’s population, workforce and services.

Moderated by Maiken Scott, host of WHYY’s The Pulse, the event will feature several panelists from the public and community sectors, who will share on-the-ground insights into the region’s challenges and opportunities. Speakers include Nelly Jiminez-Arevalo, executive director of the newly created Montgomery County Office of Immigrant Affairs, and Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of the Delaware County Council.

The event will be free and open to the public with refreshments provided. It will also be livestreamed on WHYY’s Facebook page.