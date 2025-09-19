Greater Philadelphia immigrants fuel population, economic growth, report says

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Immigrants in Philadelphia and its four collar counties have staved off population loss and fueled economic growth in recent decades, according to a report published Thursday by The Welcoming Center, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that promotes economic growth through immigrant integration.

“In the last 15 years, immigrants have single-handedly stemmed the tide of depopulation,” said Anuj Gupta, president and CEO of The Welcoming Center, at an event at WHYY on Thursday. “They are starting small businesses at a prolific rate. They’re now contributing nearly 25% of the business taxes collected by the city of Philadelphia, helping to pay for all the things we want, libraries, parks, more street lights that are on, fewer potholes that are unfilled.”

The report tells a “story of renewal,” Gupta said, that extends beyond Philadelphia to its suburbs.

“You will find a story of people from all around the world coming together to save aging towns across the region,” he said. “You will find them coming together to foster innovation, and you will find them coming together to catalyze collective prosperity for the entirety of Greater Philadelphia.”

Here are six key takeaways from the report and Thursday’s panel discussion on immigrant communities in Greater Philadelphia, moderated by Maiken Scott, host and executive producer of WHYY’s “The Pulse.”