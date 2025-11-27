A 2026 dinner series will ask native-born, immigrant Philadelphians to talk about citizenship

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Welcoming Center is launching a dinner series in 2026 to bring together native-born and immigrant Philadelphians to talk about what it means to be a citizen.

“Breaking Bread, Breaking Barriers: The Citizenship Project” will be part of the city’s Semiquincentennial celebrations.

“What I’ve seen time and time again with this project is that when we get people talking about food and discovering one another through food … we lower the temperature,” said Anuj Gupta, president and CEO of The Welcoming Center. “We start to mitigate whatever assumptions they might have had about one another. And we create this comfort zone.”

What is the program and how did it start?

Gupta started “Breaking Bread, Breaking Barriers” in 2016 as general manager of Reading Terminal Market.

Inspiration for the program came from sociologist Elijah Anderson’s book, “The Cosmopolitan Canopy,” which focused on five public spaces in Philadelphia and “foods-powered act as one of our last common denominators,” Gupta said.

“No matter where you’re from, no matter how much or how little money you have, no matter what language you speak, what religion you practice, etc., where you live, everyone has a cuisine that is a repository of their communities,” he said. “Not just ingredients, but stories and history and values.”

Those initial versions of the dinner series focused on discussions around food, but later editions delved into other topics, including neighborhood parks, Gupta said.

The 2026 series, hosted by The Welcoming Center, will implement the program on the largest scale yet, with a goal to involve more than 1,000 Philadelphians.

Gupta said the “Breaking Bread” model has been replicated in other parts of the country. He said he’s witnessed firsthand how sharing a meal and talking about food can serve as a gateway to deeper conversations.

“I have seen people say things to a table of total strangers that I never would have expected,” he said. “Which I think is attributable to … that power of food to break through these barriers and make people feel comfortable with one another, but coupled with that, is a yearning for human connection, because the time that we live in is so stratified by our technology.”

An in-person conversation, especially over food, is a way to break out of the polarizing discourse often found on social media platforms.

“I think people actually want something better than that,” Gupta said. “And when we give them a forum to find it, they lean into it.”