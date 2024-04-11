Pew State of the City: Immigrants make up the largest percentage of Philly’s population since the 1940s, report finds

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new report finds that immigrants now make up the largest percent of Philadelphia’s population since the 1940s.

According to Pew Charitable Trusts’ State of the City released Thursday, 15.7% of Philadelphians said they were born outside the U.S. That’s higher than the national percentage of 13.9%.

“Philadelphia is a reemerging gateway,” said Katie Martin, project director of Pew’s Philadelphia Research and Policy Initiative and the project’s lead researcher.

Martin said immigrants have driven Philadelphia’s overall population growth in recent decades, from 1,493,802 to more than 1,600,000 in 2020, followed by a dip to 1,550,000 in 2023.

“The Philadelphia population gain over these last 15 years has really been because people are moving to Philadelphia, either from foreign countries or moving to the United States and then moving to Philadelphia,” she said.

Martin said the growth of the city’s immigrant population has also impacted Philadelphia’s economy and increased racial and ethnic diversity.

“More vibrancy in the city, more people moving in, new businesses starting, all of that is really due to the increase in the foreign-born population during that period,” she said.

Having accurate, up-to-date data is “of critical importance” for understanding and serving the city’s immigrant communities, said Amy Eusebio, executive director of Philadelphia’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

“The data is everything, it really tells the story,” she said. “I know, because I’m the daughter of immigrants, that our communities are key to the vitality and, if you will, rebirth of the city.”

Eusebio, who was re-appointed to the role this week by Mayor Cherelle Parker, is the first person to head the Office of Immigrant Affairs since it became a permanent part of city government in 2019. Policies the city has implemented to support immigrant communities have helped increase the city’s immigrant population, she noted.

“Some of our policies like things around language access initiatives, such as the municipal ID program that provides photo identification for all Philadelphia residents, and other initiatives, too, our health centers are open to people regardless of status …There’s a number of different initiatives that I think make Philadelphia an attractive place to live for immigrants. And I think the policies do make a difference,” she said.