From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new survey released by The Pew Charitable Trusts on Tuesday found that more Philadelphia residents recognize opioid use disorder as a chronic health problem, rather than believing that the disorder is something that people bring on themselves.

That’s a change from just a few years ago.

“We asked a question about whether drug use is something more akin to a chronic disease, something like heart disease or diabetes, or if it’s something that you bring upon yourself,” said Pew’s Katie Martin. “In 2019, 39% of Philadelphians said it was a chronic disease, compared to 51% in 2025.”

The poll also found changing views on how society should best treat those struggling with addiction.

“We did ask whether or not people preferred to have treatment for people with opioid use disorder or arrest and more punitive measures,” Martin said. “Overwhelmingly, Philadelphians preferred treatment to arrest.”