A new court in Philadelphia aims to help address ongoing issues of substance abuse in Kensington.

The city’s new “Wellness Court” will run Wednesdays out of the 24-25th district courtroom.

In the courtroom Tuesday morning, Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order that would give police an opportunity to offer people arrested for drug offenses a “summary offense” instead of the potential felony arrest.

A summary offense is the equivalent of a traffic ticket and is the lowest offense available.

If the person agrees to take part in a treatment program, the summary offense could be expunged if the treatment plan is completed.

Parker said the new court is another step towards the city’s effort to “end this opioid-driven humanitarian crisis once and for all.”

“We have been hard at work for a year,” she said.