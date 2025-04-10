From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The federal workforce across the Philadelphia metropolitan area has shrunk during the first few months of Donald Trump’s second term as president, according to recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With a current total of 56,700 workers, 400 federal jobs were lost across the Greater Philadelphia area between January and February.

The average federal worker in Pennsylvania is middle-aged, middle-class and highly educated, but has been working for the federal government for less than 10 years, described Drew DeSilver, a Pew Research Center senior writer who crunched the U.S. Office of Personnel Management database dating back to March 2024.

“And they probably work in either health care or some kind of administrative position,” DeSilver said.

That’s because the largest federal agency with workers in Pennsylvania is the Department of Veterans Affairs — namely, its health division.

The second-largest non-military cluster in Pennsylvania is the U.S. Treasury, which includes workers at the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Mint, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (which regulates financial institutions), the Bureau of the Fiscal Service and the Inspector General for Tax Administration.

The employment data gives a glimpse into how the Trump-created Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, may affect the local labor market.

For now, the layoffs are less than what people expected, said Joshua Mask, assistant economics professor at Temple University.

“I think partially it may be because people found new jobs, left the labor force or for a variety of reasons didn’t claim unemployment just yet,” Mask said. “But we could potentially start to see that in the coming months.”

Even so, Mask doesn’t predict that the 200,000 federal workers losing their jobs nationwide are enough “to throw us into a recession.”

And the federal workforce in the local region is not large enough to drag down overall local employment outlook.

There were 3 million nonfarm jobs across the metro area, and 14,200 were added between January and February; plus, there are more nonfarm jobs in the region compared to last year. Job gains have been led by the private education and health services sector, healthcare sector, as well as professional and business services.