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The Council for Relationships, a staple for therapy and clinical training in Philadelphia for over 90 years, was headed toward closure last month. Mounting financial challenges and pressures had made it unsustainable to continue operations, leaders said.

But the nonprofit avoided that fate by forming a new partnership with the Lancaster-based behavioral health organization Sun Point Foundation, which will lead the Philly center into a new chapter of providing counseling services.

An early goal of the new collaboration is to get Council for Relationships back onto firm ground, said Neil Holmes, the organization’s new CEO.

“There’s just been a lot of change, a lot of uncertainty, so we want to make sure that we do our best to stabilize right now and provide a really strong foundation for support to be here for people and be open and transparent about next steps,” he said.

The Philly nonprofit, which offers therapy and psychiatric programs for individuals, couples, and families, will keep its name and branding. There are no immediate changes to therapy and counseling services offered to clients, said Holmes, a licensed professional counselor and former director of clinical services at Sun Point.

“We’re talking about 94 years of clinical excellence and training and supervisory foundational skills that have been built through this organization,” he said. “We would not dare touch that, because there’s so much buy-in and trust in what this organization stands for.”

Going forward, he hopes to expand access to services at the practice by taking insurance like Medicaid, which is a safety net program for people with low incomes. Historically, Council for Relationships did not take any insurance. Clients paid out of pocket on a sliding fee scale, which was calculated based on someone’s income and other factors.

“With the Medicaid piece, we’re delighted to open up access to mental health services, specifically for marginalized or disadvantaged populations and groups who might not otherwise have those services,” Holmes said.

The nonprofit will continue to offer services on a sliding fee scale to people who are underinsured or uninsured, leaders confirmed.