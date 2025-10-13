From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Thousands are expected to gather in Center City this Saturday for a massive protest against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

The afternoon event is one of hundreds set to take place in towns and cities across North America and Europe that day. It comes four months after the first round of “No Kings” rallies, amid a government shutdown, an ongoing mass deportation operation and an effort to deploy the National Guard to major U.S. cities.

“The goal is community — in being together to show the power we have in our numbers to show that we are not going to stand for what is happening to our government, to this regime, in Washington and what they are doing to our country,” said Vicki Miller, group leader with Indivisible Philadelphia, which is organizing the event.

What should ‘No Kings’ participants expect?

The protest will take place between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday.

It will start at City Hall and end at Independence Mall, following a march down Market Street.

Organizers say City Hall will largely be used to mobilize people before the march, which is expected to take about an hour to complete.

Once protesters arrive at Independence Mall, a program will feature more than a dozen speakers, including elected officials, union leaders and grassroots organizers.

The program is expected to start around 1 p.m.