The city of Philadelphia risks losing hundreds of contract workers after losing three significant federal grants to its public health department estimated to be worth between $30 million to $50 million, according to a source who requested anonymity for fear of losing their job.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public health department’s disease control division had about 400 contractors. That has since dropped to roughly 300 workers.

“It’s kind of infuriating that the city was not better prepared,” the source said about the city leadership’s response to President Donald Trump administration’s funding cuts. “Now everybody is scrambling.”

Philadelphia Department of Public Health Commissioner Palak Raval-Nelson emailed a department-wide letter in late March describing the situation, according to the document obtained by WHYY News.

Those COVID-19 related grants included money for expanding the city’s epidemiology and laboratory capacity to enhance the detection of diseases, immunization and vaccines for children, as well as the Philadelphia Equitable Access Project to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities, according to the letter. These grants were not slated to expire until mid-2025, 2027 and 2029, according to USA Spending grant information.

“The work that the listed grants fund is critical and supports cross-program, cross divisional and external collaborative work to conduct surveillance, respond to novel and endemic outbreaks, develop plans for future outbreaks, develop capacity to support health department operations and help the most vulnerable Philadelphians survive and thrive,” Raval-Nelson wrote in the letter. “This entire situation is upsetting.”

Raval-Nelson then described reaching out to the Mayor Cherelle Parker administration for help and the law department “to see what we can do to forestall or ameliorate the situation” but added it was “a fluid situation and we do not have yet a complete understanding of how this is going to affect us.”