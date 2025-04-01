From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A coalition of states is suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to stop the termination of $11 billion in grant funding to public health departments and programs.

Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania joined 20 other states and Washington, D.C. in filing a lawsuit Tuesday against the Trump administration. The suit comes about a week after state and local agencies were notified about funding cuts to services that support mental health care, substance use treatment, infectious disease monitoring and more.

According to documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island, state attorneys general and governors said the cuts “immediately triggered chaos for state and local health jurisdictions.”

If the funding, which was previously appropriated by Congress during the COVID-19 public health emergency, is not restored, plaintiffs stated that certain public health programming and services “will have to be dissolved or disbanded.”

The multistate lawsuit, led by Democratic attorneys general and governors, seeks a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief to freeze the funding cuts.

“Cutting hundreds of millions of dollars isn’t just illegal; it’s also reckless,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement.

Local state, county and city departments said they were reassessing their options after receiving news about the cuts last week. Some leaders warned that funding losses would limit access to health care and social services.