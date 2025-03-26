From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Faculty across seven schools at the University of Pennsylvania have been ordered to stop federally funded research as widespread funding cuts from President Donald Trump’s administration take effect.

Penn President Larry Jameson said Tuesday that the research terminations total approximately $175 million, deepening the financial upheaval at Philadelphia’s largest private employer. Administrators and local lawmakers have expressed growing concern in recent days about the Trump administration’s attacks on Penn after it allowed a transgender woman to compete in its athletics programs.

In an interview with WHYY News on Friday, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said the federal government appeared to have a “misunderstanding” of Penn’s guidelines, adding that he would discuss the issue with university leaders in the coming weeks.

Penn does not have a specific policy for transgender athletes and follows NCAA and Ivy League conference guidance, which was updated after a Trump executive order to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Among the contracts impacted by Trump’s cuts are “lifesaving and life-improving” research “on preventing hospital-acquired infections, drug screening against deadly viruses, quantum computing, protections against chemical warfare, and student loan programs,” Jameson wrote in a message to the university community Tuesday afternoon.

The White House has not told Penn how to get the money back, in contrast to its approach to Columbia University. Leaders at that school submitted to the Trump administration’s demands in an ongoing effort to restore $400 million in funding.

A Penn spokesperson did not immediately respond to WHYY News’ request to view the stop work orders reported by faculty. The orders are separate from the cancellation of other federal research grants and a slowdown in future grant giving, Jameson said.

The latest $175 million in cuts is on top of a pending $240 million cut that Penn faces if the National Institutes of Health moves forward with reducing the amount of money it gives universities and research institutions for indirect costs, such as equipment and overhead. The university received around $1 billion in funding from the federal government in 2024.

The financial uncertainty has prompted Penn to freeze hiring, evaluate capital spending, reduce graduate admissions and urge community members to launch a vigorous defense of higher education.

“We value the long-standing partnership with the federal government to carry out research that makes America stronger and healthier,” Jameson said. “I hope we can restore trust and refocus on creativity, innovation, and training.”

Jameson’s message is the first confirmation from Penn that the Trump administration has made good on its pledge to suspend $175 million in funding to the Ivy League from the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense. The university said it had not received official notification of any funding pause until Tuesday.

“This is immediate proactive action to review discretionary funding streams [to Penn],” a senior White House official told WHYY News on March 19.