In the past year, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons has experienced significant changes in his political career. A year ago, Coons was Delaware’s junior U.S. Senator. Following the retirement of former Sen. Tom Carper, Coons is now the state’s senior senator.

At the time, Coons worked closely with former President Joe Biden, a political mentor and ally. Now, with his party in the minority, facing a White House that presents fewer opportunities for cooperation, Coons is navigating a much more challenging political landscape.

The big question is: Where do he and his party go from here? Senator Chris Coons discusses this and more with Avi Wolfman-Arent on this Studio 2 Extra.