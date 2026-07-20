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Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed three pieces of legislation Monday, including a bill barring private equity companies from buying nonprofit hospitals in the state for the next two years.

Meyer and state lawmakers said the collapse of Crozer Health is a prime example of why the embargo is needed.

“It had a dramatic negative impact on our emergency system here in Delaware,” Meyer said. “A private equity firm siphoned out hundreds of millions of dollars from the hospital and saddled it with long-term debt. We cannot let that story play out in Delaware.”

California-based hedge firm Prospect Medical Holdings shuttered Crozer Health in 2025. Once Delaware County’s largest hospital system, it closed despite Pennsylvania, Delaware County, Penn Medicine and the Foundation for Delaware County funneling $46 million into it to keep it afloat amid bankruptcy proceedings.

Real estate investment firm Chariot Equities and for-profit nursing home operator Allaire Health Services bought Crozer-Chester Medical Center in January. The companies are looking to secure an operator for the Upland campus.

ChristianaCare, Delaware’s largest health system statewide, purchased some former Crozer Health outpatient locations.

Pennsylvania and Delaware are just two of several states trying to push back on private equity firms buying health care physician practices and facilities. However, a bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly that would give the state’s attorney general more power to review hospital mergers for predatory behavior and anti-competitive business practices appears to be stalled in the state Senate.

The legislation signed Monday makes Delaware currently the only state to have an active two-year moratorium.

The other two pieces of legislation Meyer signed into law aim to help lower costs and expand access to care for Delawareans.