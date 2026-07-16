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The Delaware Public Service Commission punted on officially approving Delmarva Power’s interim rate increase Wednesday, after a commissioner and the group’s counsel said they disagreed on whether state law allows them to revise or even refuse rate increases.

Commissioners capped the interim rate increase to 50% of Delmarva Power’s total rate increase on July 1, consistent with Senate Bill 326, which was passed by state lawmakers the day before. The rate hike took effect July 9.

Using the legislation as a guide, the 50% cap limited the interim rate to $34.3 million, adding about 67 cents to the average utility bill. The total rate hike requested from Delmarva Power was about $68 million.

A written form of the oral order was included on the commission’s agenda for its Wednesday meeting. But once the meeting started, Commissioner Regina Iorii and the commission’s attorney said they had amended and competing proposed written orders.

While both said the amount of the interim rate increase stayed the same, it was unclear what the exact changes were because neither document was made public.

PSC Executive Director Matthew Hartigan said the new proposed order will be linked to the commission’s meeting agenda once it’s finalized.

Gov. Matt Meyer recently appointed four new members to the PSC, including Iorii. He has been calling for the commission to reject Delmarva Power’s rate increase all year. Delaware’s Public Advocate Jameson Tweedie has argued to the commission that it has the legal authority to review and adjust utility rates.

“Certainly, in the past, when a utility has sought an interim rate application, it’s generally been approved,” David Crumplar, attorney for the Delaware public advocate, said during the July 1 meeting. “But what we are saying in our papers, and I think what the governor’s office has also said, is that you’re not required to do that.”

Some commissioners indicated their support for that position. One section of the state code allows the PSC to conduct a hearing to make sure a rate is reasonable, and to reduce rates if excessive.

But Iorii argued the commission lacked the necessary authority to deny the utility’s request for interim rates, which convinced most of her colleagues to vote with her on issuing the oral order.

Meyer told reporters this week he believed the commission had gotten it wrong.

“The Public Service Commission has the legal ability to stop any increase in rates, and I cannot urge them stronger to use that power in this case,” he said.