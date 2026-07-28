Forest mitigation

The ordinance states that a developer who proposes forest removal is required to prepare a mitigation plan. In growth areas, any cleared forest area would be required to replant two times the area that was cleared. In rural areas, that number is 2.5 times the forest area cleared.

“If there’s 10 acres of forest and three acres have to be protected, but for whatever reason the developer wants to clear all the forest, the developer will be, again, required to protect three acres because it’s in a growth area,” said Assistant County Attorney Vincent Robertson during a presentation. “Six acres would have to be reforested.”

There were concerns from county residents regarding this section of the ordinance. Resident Patricia Marney said in a written statement to the council that the replanting was “insufficient.”

“Young saplings take decades to mature and cannot match the ecological function or flood absorption capacity of an established, multi-layered forest canopy,” she said.

Chad Carter, the president of the Delaware Board of Landscape Architects, said that although he supported the ordinance, he was concerned about its language being too vague with planting requirements.

“As written, the provision could be interpreted to establish the minimum planting rate of 100 trees per acre applicable to all development sites rather than specifically to the afforestation or mitigation areas,” Carter said at the hearing.

He recommended that county staff clarify whether the requirement applies to the replantings to make sure developers have a consistent interpretation of the ordinance. Carter said the perimeter buffer area should also be removed from the estimated amount of forested land on a given property, if the preserved buffer area does not count toward the preservation regulations.

Jon Horner, the president of the Home Builders Association of Delaware, said at the meeting that properties are often not clean squares like the example used in the county’s presentation. He said unconventionally shaped properties are not as easy to build around, making preservation difficult if perimeter buffers are not in play.

“In a growth area, which is an area where we want growth, where we want density, where we want things to develop and build, rather than in the rural areas we are preserving two-thirds of that parcel. Only one-third of that parcel is in play because we’re not counting the buffers,” he said.

Horner proposed that buffers should count toward the forest preservation goals for this reason. He also proposed a fee-in-lieu program where developers, who need to remove trees if necessary, pay an additional fee that would then go toward programs that preserve trees elsewhere.

“For anybody to sit here and say you would prefer a developer just go and plant a bunch of little saplings wherever they can fit in a growth area, rather than preserve huge tracks of mature forest that the state forester would maintain in other areas where we don’t want the growth. It just really does not make sense to me from a policy perspective,” Horner said.

He mentioned in some cases, removing trees is necessary to allow for utilities or stormwater regulations.

“Delaware’s the flattest state that possibly exists,” he said. “We have to manage quantity; we have to manage quality. And if an area has to be graded to get positive drainage, you cannot grade it with a tree remaining on the site.”

In the current draft of the ordinance, developers who remove or damage any forests would also be subject to pay a fine.

Steve Sinclair is a member of the Sussex Preservation Coalition, an environmental advocacy group. He said during a presentation at the hearing that clearing trees should be limited to hardship cases or if completely necessary.