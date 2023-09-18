The roads also have become far more congested, especially during the summer, when upwards of 100,000 visitors descend each weekend to the beach towns of Rehoboth, Lewes, Dewey, Bethany, and Fenwick Island. U.S. 1, and several secondary roads have had to be widened to accommodate the flood of traffic and stave off gridlock.

Yet one overlooked cost in a county with several large tracts of protected woodlands and nature preserves — among them Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Great Cypress Swamp and Redden State Forest — is the massive loss of forestland.

From 1998 to 2021, the last year for which figures are available, 43,000 acres of forestland have disappeared in Sussex County, according to the Delaware Forest Service.

To put that number in perspective, imagine a swath of trees nearly four times the size of Wilmington, the state’s largest city. That’s what has vanished — replaced by housing tracts, strip shopping centers, streets, and other structures.

Environmental protection advocates in Sussex County have been increasingly distressed by the clear-cutting of woodlands, which purify air, filter water, prevent erosion, provide habitat for wildlife, and buffer the planet against climate change.

They blame what they call a permissive land use code in Sussex County, which unlike Delaware’s other two counties and the neighboring state of Maryland, does not mandate preservation of a certain percentage of woodlands when approving housing development.

Jane Gruenebaum, who heads the Sussex Preservation Coalition, says that without protection standards, tens of thousands of the roughly 190,000 remaining forested acres are also vulnerable to being leveled.

“Sussex County has no protections for its forest trees or woodlands,” Gruenebaum said. “All the surrounding jurisdictions have protections for forest lands.”

In neighboring Kent County, for example, developments in the designated “growth zone” built on more than 50 acres must include preservation of at least 50% of woodlands.

Gruenebaum and her group had tried unsuccessfully last year to prevent the cutting down of more than 100 acres of trees for a subdivision near her home on the outskirts of Rehoboth Beach.

“There literally was no code or ordinance that we could rely on to try and stop the destruction,’’ she said. “Instead of saving the very things that protect us — trees and native plants and wetlands — we’re destroying them. So we’re making a difficult situation much, much worse. And it’s really worrisome.”

The land use code in Sussex does say “consideration’’ must be given to “minimization’ of tree loss in deciding whether to approve development applications, and requires a 20-foot perimeter buffer of trees between new subdivisions and adjoining properties.

But Gruenebaum says the buffer is more for cosmetic purposes so residents don’t have to look at the new neighborhood next to theirs, and that giving “consideration’’ to tree loss means little when it comes to getting a development plan approved by county planning officials and County Council.

Mike Valenti of the Delaware Nature Society, who previously spent 12 years as the state’s forestry administrator, said protection of woodlands should be a priority for Sussex, where he runs the society’s Abbott’s Mill Nature Center.

Preservation laws in New Castle and Kent counties have led to slight increases in forested areas over the last 25 years, Valenti said, while “Sussex County was the big loser in forest land.”