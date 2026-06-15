A flag once forbidden

Among those battles was Puerto Rico’s “Ley de la Mordaza,” or Gag Law, which from 1948 to 1957 made it illegal to display the Puerto Rican flag and restricted expressions supporting Puerto Rican independence.

Among those reflecting on that history was India Colón, vice president of Nuestras Raíces.

“We were told probably over 50 years ago that we couldn’t hold our flag up, and it was actually illegal back then to do it,” she said. “So, people always wonder why Puerto Ricans have flags everywhere in their cars, on their nails, and we take such pride in the flag. It’s because there was a gag order many, many, many years ago that we couldn’t even carry the flag without being arrested.”

The signing ceremony Thursday was marked with the raising of the Puerto Rican flag.

Jesús Morales, 40, of Wilmington said the recognition was long overdue and he believes Puerto Rico Day should eventually become a federal holiday.

Morales said he appreciated seeing the Puerto Rican flag displayed in its original celestial blue color.

“I’m not too big or too proud of the darker blue Puerto Rican flag, because that flag was amended by the Americans before there was a flag gag order back in the 50s where you couldn’t have the flag in the island,” Morales said. “I wish Puerto Ricans were waving around the original flag or the black and and white flag, which is resistance, versus the one that American Americans adopted on us.”

Passing culture to the next generation

For Wilmington native Emanuel Chacón, who is Puerto Rican and Guatemalan, the event became a mother-and-son outing centered on honoring his and his mother’s heritage.

Chacón said preserving culture for younger generations is especially important.

“I’m first-generation here in Delaware, but now we have many people that are second, third, fourth, fifth. And sometimes the cultural influences and elements are lost. Sometimes the language is lost, of course, as we spend more time here,” Chacon said. “But I really hope that the younger generation can see and feel proud of their roots, not feel ashamed, and they can embrace it and walk into any space wanting to reconnect with their culture. It only brings more people together. It builds more unity. It helps people find clarity and their identity.”

As someone who works in arts education, Chacón said helping young people understand who they are is a conversation he has often.

“It’s very important for kids to be connected to their roots because I think it plays a big part in their identity,” he added. “A lot of times, conversations that I have with students are them trying to figure out who they are.”

More than a celebration

While the celebration reflected progress and recognition, community leaders say some misconceptions about Puerto Rican identity still persist.

Colón said one of the biggest challenges remains reminding others that Puerto Ricans are both Hispanic and American citizens.

“The biggest challenge is still the identification of us being American, right? I feel like Puerto Ricans hold a very hard legacy to the rest of the Hispanic community,” she said. “It’s a privilege that we even get to be considered American. And the fact that we are is kind of like a footprint and a doorway that we need to advocate for the rest of our Hispanic community and the state of Delaware.”

“We’re still 100% Hispanic and we stand with our brothers and sisters. And we get to have that as a privilege. As long as we don’t forget that,” she added.

Community leaders and residents say the designation of Puerto Rico Day is only the beginning. Organizers are already looking ahead and hope to expand the celebration in the years to come, including plans for what they hope will become Delaware’s largest Puerto Rican parade.