A weekend of culture, connection and community: Delaware Together Day aims to unite across differences
Eunity Delaware is hosting a three-day interfaith celebration bringing communities together through a parade and fair focused on unity and connection.
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A new organization in Delaware is inviting residents from all backgrounds to come together for a weekend centered on connection, culture and community.
Eunity Delaware, a branch of Eunity Solutions, LLC, will host its first “Delaware Together Day” celebration April 17–19. The three-day weekend is full of events designed to highlight the state’s diversity and encourage unity across cultures.
Founded in 2024, the organization’s mission is rooted in bringing people closer.
“The mission of Eunity Delaware is to foster connection and unity among diverse communities by promoting acceptance, understanding and shared growth,” Eunity Solutions, LLC President and CEO Eunice Gwanmesia said.
For Gwanmesia, that mission is deeply personal. She said that as an immigrant, she was told she could not apply for a job because of her gender and heavy accent.
“That led me to [have] an interest in really having conversations about the importance of us coming together, because with our differences and diversity, we become much more stronger,” she said. “We produce a richer fabric.”
The weekend of events begins Friday with the Inclusive Cultural Leadership Summit, which will feature community leaders discussing “practical strategies on inclusive leadership, civic engagement and workforce opportunity,” the event’s listing states.
Saturday will start with a parade at 10 a.m. in Dover on Legislative Avenue, and conclude at Legislative Mall, where a community fair of vendors will run until 6 p.m.
“We have nonprofit, for-profit companies, as well as food vendors and other vendors showcasing their services and products,” Gwanmesia said.
The fair will also feature a wellness village offering health screenings — an effort organizers say connects community building with access to resources. There will be additional activities from an array of cultural organizations, including members from Black fraternities and sororities that comprise the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Festivities conclude Sunday with a food drive in an effort to collect nonperishable items for student food pantries at Delaware State University.
Gwanmesia said the interfaith message feels especially important amid broader national challenges.
“With the difficulties and challenges we’re facing currently in the nation, I think platforms like Eunity Delaware are very impactful, because we bring people together and let people know that we see you, we hear you, we value you,” she said. “It is not just the color of your skin, it is not just your title, it is not just what community you come from. We are all of the human race.”
And while Delaware is home to many distinct communities, Gwanmesia hopes this weekend’s event encourages people to step outside of their usual circles.
“It’s okay to be in our different groups,” she said. “But just once in a while, let’s come together and celebrate who we are and be proud of who we are, and yet share [the] uniqueness that exists within ourselves as individuals and within ourselves as different communities.”
Gwanmesia said if attendees walk away with a deeper understanding of one another — and a stronger sense of belonging — then the weekend will have done exactly what it set out to do.
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