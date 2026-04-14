What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A new organization in Delaware is inviting residents from all backgrounds to come together for a weekend centered on connection, culture and community.

Eunity Delaware, a branch of Eunity Solutions, LLC, will host its first “Delaware Together Day” celebration April 17–19. The three-day weekend is full of events designed to highlight the state’s diversity and encourage unity across cultures.

Founded in 2024, the organization’s mission is rooted in bringing people closer.

“The mission of Eunity Delaware is to foster connection and unity among diverse communities by promoting acceptance, understanding and shared growth,” Eunity Solutions, LLC President and CEO Eunice Gwanmesia said.

For Gwanmesia, that mission is deeply personal. She said that as an immigrant, she was told she could not apply for a job because of her gender and heavy accent.

“That led me to [have] an interest in really having conversations about the importance of us coming together, because with our differences and diversity, we become much more stronger,” she said. “We produce a richer fabric.”

The weekend of events begins Friday with the Inclusive Cultural Leadership Summit, which will feature community leaders discussing “practical strategies on inclusive leadership, civic engagement and workforce opportunity,” the event’s listing states.

Saturday will start with a parade at 10 a.m. in Dover on Legislative Avenue, and conclude at Legislative Mall, where a community fair of vendors will run until 6 p.m.

“We have nonprofit, for-profit companies, as well as food vendors and other vendors showcasing their services and products,” Gwanmesia said.