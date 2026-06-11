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Philadelphia City Council approved the city’s $7.1 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2027, one week after rejecting many of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s controversial tax proposals.

Parker signed the spending plan about an hour after the final gavel rang down before Council’s summer recess.

Missing from the plan are the Parker administration’s proposed $1-per-trip ride-share tax, hotel and short-term rental tax, and retail delivery tax, all of which were dropped after failing to secure the nine Council votes needed for passage.

Parker said the final deal juggles some numbers to provide additional recurring revenue for the School District of Philadelphia.

Property tax increases off the table, Parker says

Parker said she would not consider a property tax increase at any time. Because of the uniformity clause in the state constitution, the city cannot charge more for commercial buildings than for residential structures.

“We don’t have the power,” Parker said, adding that it would have to be granted by state officials. She cautioned people to disregard arguments from pundits and social media that the city can change its tax rules without state approval.

To help address the school district’s budget challenges, the mayor and Council agreed to provide an additional $48 million in fiscal year 2027, matching the revenue that would have been generated by the proposed $1-per-ride ride-share tax.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the approved plan, provided by Council.